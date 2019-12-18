LTTE: Despatch rider’s case transferred to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The case of the despatch rider who is facing two counts of supporting and possessing of items related to terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) has been transferred to the High Court here.

Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi made the ruling yesterday after deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman applied to have the case involving S Teeran, 38, transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

Earlier, lawyer Tiara Katrina Fuad representing the accused requested an oral argument for her client’s bail, but this was objected by Rohaiza on the grounds that the Sessions Court does not have the jurisdiction to hear bail pleas.

The court decided not to hear any verbal or written requests or preliminary objections from either party as the case would be transferred to the High Court.

On Nov 1, Teeran, who works at a law firm in Segamat, Johor, was charged with knowingly giving support to the terrorist group using his Facebook account at the investigating officers’ office of the Bukit Aman Special Branch (Counter-Terrorism) here on Oct 7 and 8 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for life, or for a term not exceeding 30 years, or with fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, if found guilty.

Teeran was also charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the same law with possession of items linked to LTTE at the Mandarin Pacific Hotel, Jalan Sultan here on Oct 10 which provides for a jail term of up to seven years or fine and shall be liable of forfeiture of the items, if found guilty. — Bernama