Ministry aims to produce 50 rural entrepreneur millionaires

IPOH: The Ministry of Rural Development has targeted to produce 50 rural entrepreneur millionaires via several initiatives that it had launched, including the Rural to Global programme.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said under the Rural to Global programme, rural entrepreneurs were provided with assistance to enable them to compete and penetrate international markets.

“I hope existing and future entrepreneurs would seize the opportunity and leverage the programme to expand their businesses to a higher level,” she said in her speech at the small and medium entrepreneurs’ products enhancement carnival here yesterday.

The two-day carnival until tomorrow is organised by Persatuan Usahawan Wanita Kreatif Ipoh, aims to help rural small and medium entrepreneurs from the low-income household group B40.

A total of 88 rural women entrepreneurs participated in the carnival which is being supported by the Tambun Member of Parliament Service Centre, Perak Islamic Religious Council, the state Community Development Department and Perak Entrepreneurs Association.

Elaborating further, Rina said the ministry was also in collaborations with online business platforms such as Lazada, eBay and Shopee via [email protected] and [email protected] programmes to expand the market for the rural entrepreneurs.

“Since its launch in October, [email protected] has seen a 275 per cent increase in sales under the Shopee platform,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a separate programme, Rina said Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) had reduced the number of its sponsored medical students overseas.

She said instead, Mara has been focusing on sponsoring students in technical courses to meet the demand of the industries, in line with the 4.0 Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0)

“As for medical students, we have (them studying at) the UniKL (Universiti Kuala Lumpur) in Ipoh,” she said when met by reporters at Back to School Programme [email protected] here.

She was asked on whether Mara was still sending its sponsored medical students to universities abroad following a glut of dental graduates in the country.

It was reported that many of the dental graduates were having difficulty to get a place in the New Dental Officer Programme (NDOP), a requirement by the Ministry of Health before they can practice as a dentist.

On today’s programme, Rina said 4,320 students from all 24 parliamentary constituencies in Perak received contributions on the form of school uniforms and stationery. – Bernama