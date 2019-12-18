Ministry has SOP if floods continue to affect schools — Maszlee

KLUANG: The Education Ministry has a standard operating procedure (SOP) with regard to schools that have been turned into relief centres, should the flood season continue into the new school session.

Its minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the ministry would follow the existing SOP if floods continued to hit some states as the new school session would begin in two weeks.

“Schools have their own SOP on how to face a flood situation so that the learning session is not disrupted,” he told reporters after visiting the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau, Simpang Renggam near here yesterday.

In the morning, Maszlee visited Dewan Parit Hassan and Balai Islam Kampung Parit Haji Basri, which are also flood relief centres in the Simpang Renggam area.

His evening schedule is to visit Dewan Ithnin Maarof, Balai Raya Parit Haji Hashim, Balai Raya Kampung Paya Palembang, Balai Islam Masjid Kampung Batu, SK Sri Maju Jaya, Balai Islam Kampung Jaya Sepakat, Sekolah Agama Layang-Layang and SK Seri Kampung Renggam.

When asked to comment on the flood situation in his constituency, the Simpang Renggam MP said he was satisfied with the cooperation of all parties concerned in looking after the welfare of flood victims at the relief centres. — Bernama