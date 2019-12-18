MJC City Town Square a new landmark in Batu Kawa launched

KUCHING: The Batu Kawa area now has a recreational facelift with the introduction of MJC City Town Square, which was launched yesterday.

MJC City Development Sdn Bhd and their joint venture partner Assar Development Sdn Bhd, have for the past 22 years, worked towards transforming the area from a humble agriculture research centre and pineapple plantation into a well-planned township, which now boasts about 4,500 units of mixed development comprising commercial and residential units.

Director of MJC City Development Samantha Lee said that while providing a place to work, live, shop and play, the developers have also constantly sought to provide a healthy lifestyle for their residents.

“Parks and trees promote health and relaxation, improve quality of life and provide beautiful places for people to relax and socialise, thus rejuvenating the town square in an effort to provide a new town park for the residents,” she said at the opening ceremony yesterday.

She added that much thought had gone into the design and material selection process in a bid to avoid incurring unnecessary carbon footprint.

“For instance, each and every existing paver were carefully selected, cleaned and reused in the park. Benches are in a raw cement design finish instead of tiles while existing trees are either preserved or transplanted, mixing the old and new.

“We hope these civic amenities will motivate our residents to get out of their houses and get into nature, to live and love,” Lee said.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Batu Kawa assemblyman officiated at the opening ceremony.

MJC City Development director Raymond Sim and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang were among those who came.

During the event MJC City Development also presented mock cheques to eight schools, namely SMK Batu Kawa, SK RPR Batu Kawa, SK Garland, SK Stapok, SJK Chung Hua Stapok, SJK Chung Hua Sungai Tapang, SM Min Lit Batu Kawa and SJK Chung Hua Batu Kawa.

They also presented mock cheques to four non-governmental organisations (NGO), namely Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Cerebral Palsy Association, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Kuching Autistic Association Centre, and Sarawak Society for the Deaf.

The schools and NGOs received RM3,000 each. There was also a tree-planting ceremony, with Sarawak Forest Department and MJC City Development landscape contractors donating 110 seedlings to be planted.