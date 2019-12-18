Police on the hunt for 2 suspects who attacked 2 men at rubber plantation in Betong

KUCHING: The police are on the hunt for two male suspects who attacked two men at a rubber plantation in Ulu Layar, Betong around 5.30pm yesterday.

As a result from the attack, one of the victims died at the scene, while the other suffered injuries to his hand and head.

“The deceased; a 31-year-old and his 48-year-old assistant were at the plantation to buy natural rubber before they were attacked,” said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din during a press conference at an event in Siburan, this morning.

It is believed that the suspects who pretended to be selling natural rubber were armed with a machete and a blunt object.

According to the survivor, he was walking ahead of the deceased inside the plantation, before he heard the deceased giving out a loud yell.

He rushed back to the scene and saw the suspects landing blows on the deceased.

“The suspects then turned their attention to the survivor who managed to escape by running into the nearby jungle,” said Ramli.

The survivor, after a few hours of walking inside the jungle, managed to find his way out. He was later sent to the Sri Aman Hospital for treatment.

“So far, there are no clear motives to the attack as the deceased’s money amounting to RM14,800 was left at the scene,” he added.