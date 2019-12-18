Polio infection raises awareness to get children immunized

KOTA KINABALU: The polio infection in Tuaran may have delivered a silver lining towards the attitude of parents who have defaulted in getting their children immunized.

“It has helped raise awareness and those who have defaulted to get their children immunized have come forward to get it done,” said Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi (pic).

Since December 14, a total of 59 children between two months old and 15 years old from Tuaran who were non-citizens and who missed their immunization, had been given polio vaccination.

And to stop the spread of the virus, booster vaccination will be given to all children who are five years old and below in Sabah in stages.

Dr Christina said that all the while, access had never been an issue for those failing to get their children immunized.

“Because it is always up to the individual … we run our awareness programme all year long, urging people to get their children immunized and telling them its importance,” she said.

However, there are people who are against immunization, and this includes people who are educated and professionals, she said when asked if the problem stems from the foreigners and illegal immigrants who have not gone through the immunization process.

She explained that the risk of being infected is higher for a person with no immunity to certain ailments such as polio.

Since the detection of the sole polio case in Tuaran and in Sabah on December 12, a total of 1,553 children had undergone checks and the results have been negative, said Datuk Frankie Poon, the Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister.

He said that investigations were ongoing to locate the source of the infection, and this included collecting the samples from 20 people who are in close contact with the patient, a three-month-old baby boy who is now in isolated care and receiving breathing assistance.

The test results have not returned yet, he said.

“Another six samples of the surrounding environment have also been taken to detect the presence of the polio virus and the result is pending,” he said.

In addition, Frankie said efforts were also being made to monitor the presence of the polio virus through samples collected on waste water, including those from sewerage, human waste and that six plants had been selected to carry out the study.

“As of now, no polio virus has been detected from the surrounding environment,” he said.

Frankie urged the public to ensure their personal cleanliness as well as that of their surroundings.

He said that they need to regularly wash their hands and use clean toilets.

“This is because the polio virus can be spread through contaminated food and drinks, and by hands that are contaminated by the virus, or by toys that are contaminated,” he said.

Frankie also called on those showing symptoms of the acute flaccid paralysis to inform the health authority immediately, or if they know of anyone suffering from such an ailment.

He reminded that polio is an infectious disease that can be curbed through vaccination.

He also warned that those infected risk becoming permanently paralysed.

Dr Christina and Frankie said these during a press conference held after carrying out an walkabout informing eateries of the smoking ban that would be enforced starting Jan, next year nationwide.