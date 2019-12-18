PSB not a threat to PBB, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) does not pose a threat to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said PBB vice president Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“PBB is the real ‘bersatu’ party and PSB is stretching too much to contest in 82 seats.

“If PSB is sincere (in fighting for the state), they should just join any party under GPS to make GPS strong,” he said when met at the handing over of Mothers’ and Children Clinic (KKIK) at Kampung Bintawa today.

He pointed out that PSB had “no finances, membership backup and structure”, but the parties under GPS had its own structure already on the ground, and all they needed to do is strengthen the structure.

PSB is led by former minister Datuk Wong Soon Koh, and had recently announced that it was picking several winnable candidates to contest in the next state election.

Among them are former federal minister Datuk Dr Tiki Lafe for Tasik Biru and Datuk Masir Kujat for Balai Ringin.