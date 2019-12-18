Public reminded to take steps against dengue

BINTULU: Members of the public have been warned about the spread of dengue fever in their localities and reminded on the importance of giving top priority to cleanliness.

Although Sungai Nyigu area here was declared free from the dengue outbreak on Monday, the residents must not take cleanliness lightly and should pay more attention to their surroundings in view of the monsoon season, said a spokesperson from Bintulu Health Office.

The Sungai Nyigu light industrial estate was identified as a dengue outbreak area on Dec 2.

Following a major ‘Gotong-Royong, Jom Ganyang Aedes’ (work party) programme jointly run by the Bintulu Health Office, Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and industries here last week, the area is now declared dengue-free.

The spokesperson said although the area had been declared free from dengue outbreak, the Health Office was closely monitoring the situation through regular inspections.

“The public must be careful during monsoon season. All containers and rubbish that can trap water must be destroyed properly to prevent Aedes mosquitoes from breeding.”

The spokesperson added that in the selected areas, prevention measures had been carried out including fogging, checking for Aedes larvae and also exercising the enforcement under Section 25 of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975.

Vital information about the mosquito-borne disease had also been shared on Bintulu Health Office Facebook page to create greater public awareness, said the spokesperson.

“To prevent the spread of the disease, all residents and owners of premises are advised to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds at their premises on a regular basis.

“The fight against dengue fever is a joint effort that requires the participation and cooperation of various agencies and communities.”

Dengue is caused by a virus carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The infection can trigger a severe flu-like illness, often followed by a severe drop in a patient’s blood platelet count and there is no known cure for the disease.