Review policies, city councils, estate management told

KUCHING: City councils and estate managements should constantly review their policies and knowledge.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said this when officiating at the opening of MJC City Town Square and tree-planting programme in Batu Kawa yesterday, where he praised MJC City Development Sdn Bhd for their efforts in rejuvenating the area.

“It is definitely timely to rejuvenate MJC after 22 years because back then the technology and knowledge for certain things were not available. Now is definitely the time to rejuvenate.

“We should constantly review and rejuvenate. I want all local councils and estate managements to start looking at it. We must improve with the knowledge we have,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman, also lauded the developer for coming up with the meaningful MJC City Town Square.

“MJC is quite an iconic development area that is ahead of its time. Rejuvenating the park which belongs to the public – shop owners, shoppers and residents – is meaningful,” he added.

Dr Sim added that due to the rapid development taking place in Batu Kawa, there was a need for a master plan for flood mitigation in the area.

“In the old days, when there was not so much development, excess water was absorbed directly into the soil. But with more development now, the (small) drains are not enough to drain the excess water.

“The Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID) has reported back to me that RM120 million to RM130 million would be needed for the Batu Kawa flood mitigation projects.

“Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed that it would be part of the flash flood management under the 12th Malaysia Plan with some initial funding for next year,” he stated.

MJC City Development directors Raymond Sim and Samantha Lee as well as Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang were also present at the event.