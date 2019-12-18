‘Safe And Unsafe Touch’ campaign has positive impact on children

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Safe and Unsafe Touch’ campaign, featured in five one-minute videos in collaboration with Google, has a positive impact on children from becoming victims of sexual crimes, the Senate was informed.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh said that since its launch last May, the video had received four million views.

“This campaign is very effective as it continues to reach the target group, namely children from zero to six years old,” she said when winding up the Supply Bill 2020 for her ministry yesterday.

Yeoh disclosed this when interrupted by Senator Nuridah Mohd Salleh who wanted to know how much the ministry had extended the sexuality awareness campaign among children and adolescents.

She also explained that the Teen Chat app had received 157 questions from teenagers about sexuality.

“Through this platform teens can get consultancy services from a panel of doctors, counsellors and religious people, while the facilitators involved are experts in their respective fields,” she said..

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen reiterated that the gradual floating in oil prices is unlikely to have a significant impact on prices of goods and services.

“For example, to finance part of the cost of public transport company operators, the ministry has implemented the Mysubsidi Diesel programme that provides a subsidised diesel price of RM1.88 per litre, for public land transport and passenger river boats.

“For land transport of goods, diesel prices are given at a pump price of RM2.18 per litre,” he said during the winding-up session of the Supply Bill 2020 for the ministry.

Therefore, Chong said the opinion that the cost of public transport such as express buses, stage buses, school buses, intermediate buses and passenger river boats will rise due to floating oil prices was unfounded. — Bernama