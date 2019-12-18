Sarawakians able to view rare solar eclipse in Serian on Dec 26

KUCHING: Sarawakians will be able to enjoy an extra special Boxing Day this year as they will be able to view the rare annular solar eclipse event in Serian.

The Sultan Iskandar Planetarium will hold the Serian Division Annular Solar Eclipse observation programme on Dec 26 at 10am.

Daylight darkness for two-and-a-half minutes will also be experienced during the natural phenomenon.

The public observation programme will be happening at the LePaPa Hypermarket square in Serian.

The public is advised not to view the annular solar eclipse phenomenon with unprotected eyes as it can cause permanent blindness.

During the programme, special glasses will be distributed free of charge and telescopes will also be provided to allow for safe viewing.

The peak of the annular solar eclipse will take place from 1.46pm to 1.50pm. However, the phenomenon is expected to start as early as 11.49am, lasting until 3.34pm.

An annular solar eclipse happens once every 20 years, when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible outer edges to form a “ring of fire”, or annulus around the Moon.

The last annular solar eclipse that occurred in Malaysia was 21 years ago on Aug 22, 1998. It was seen in Mersing, Johor.

The phenomenon can only be fully observed in a few locations in Malaysia, such as Serian, Simanggang and Tanjung Piai in Johor.

It will also be livestreamed from Tanjung Piai and it can be viewed via Planetarium Negara’s website and its social media pages.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Serian District Council confirmed that it has communicated with Mestecc to assist with the event. He also said Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus has been invited to officiate at Solarfest 2019 Serian.

It is also learnt that Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot is also holding the annular eclipse observation programme in collaboration with Sultan Iskandar Planetarium at Kampung Pichin, not far from Serian town on the same day.

For more information, contact the Sultan Iskandar Planetarium at 082-251275 or visit www.planetarium-sarawak.org.