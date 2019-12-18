Sessions Court orders one of the blockades at Tanjung Penasu to be temporarily removed

SIBU: The Sessions Court here has ordered one of the blockades at Tanjung Penasu to be temporarily removed by Saturday.

Sessions Court judge Caroline Bee Majanil today allowed an application by one of the counsels representing Rumah Jalak, Wee Wui Kiat for a temporary removal of one of the blockades pending the ruling to set aside the judgement in default for the blockade scheduled on Feb 12, 2020.

Both the landowner and the longhouse folk from Rumah Jalak have agreed to the adjustment.

The landowner was represented by counsels Esther Wong and Lau Kho Peng while Wee and Christine Lim represented Rumah Jalak.

On Monday, Wee and Lim applied to the court to set aside the judgement in default which was granted to the landowner last Oct 10.

This morning, Wee applied for the stay of the judgement, pending the decision on the setting aside the judgment in default.

“We have to set aside the judgement, the judgement is still there, right now we are only staying the judgement. In the meantime, we agreed on this adjustment.

“The stay of judgement already granted, so right now, we are waiting for the decision on the setting aside to be heard on Feb 12,” he told to the press at the court yesterday.

The blockade, which was set up on Dec 3, disrupted the lives of some 300 longhouse folk in two longhouses; Rumah Jalak and Rumah Nita.

It is understood that the landowner had allowed the road to be built on the land for longhouse folk to use.

However, the landowner reportedly demanded for compensation from the relevant parties for the road built on their land.

It was said that the blockade was set up after they did not receive the compensation.