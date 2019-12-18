Smoking ban full enforcement starting Jan 1

KOTA KINABALU: Starting January 1 next year, full enforcement of the smoking ban will be carried out at all eateries nationwide.

Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon said that people caught flouting the Regulation 11(1) of the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018 could be compounded RM250 and if they failed to settle the compound, would be fined up to RM10,000 or jailed for a period of not more than two years.

Under Regulations 12, premises owners who fail to show the smoking ban sign according to the specification given or fail to ensure their eatery is free from any smoking activities can be fined not more than RM5,000 or jailed for a period of not more than one year.

Frankie explained that the term smoking is defined as smoking and blowing the smoke of any tobacco product, or having control of any such products which have been lit.

He added that the definition also included electronic cigarettes and vape.

He said that an entire year had been spent educating the public about the new regulations before its enforcement next year.

Frankie also said that during the enforcement of the education programme in Sabah, a total of 7,119 food premises had been checked and 5,805 had been given educational enforcement.

And of the total checked, about 83 percent or 5,940 premises have installed the smoking ban sign according to the requirement, while 17 percent have yet to do so.

Frankie said that 59 warning notices had been issued on smoking wrongdoings at food premises.

Meanwhile, in December this year, a total of 403 complaints had been received by the Sabah Health Department and action had been taken, he said during the walkabout along Jalan Gaya Street to distribute pamphlets on the smoking ban at eateries yesterday.

Also present during the walkabout was Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

Yesterday, eight eateries received warning notices for offences ranging from the failure to show the smoking ban sign and for allowing a smoker to smoke in the eatery.

Meanwhile, smokers in Sabah are encouraged to join the program to guide smokers to kick the habit, an initiative by the Health Ministry since 2012, at government hospitals and clinics free of charge.

Poon said 58 government health clinics and 16 private facilities in Sabah provided the services and ‘mQuit’ centres in the state could also be checked via the website www.jomquit.moh.gov.my.

“We all know that the burden of non-infectious diseases such as cardiovascular, chronic lung diseases and cancer were on the rise and one of the major factors contributing to the diseases was the smoking habit.

“Thus, the mQuit program was provided to assist smokers to kick the habit,” he said.