Umno’s system causes damage to Sabah – Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has taken Umno Secretary General Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic: right) to task for claiming that the party is responsible for illegal immigrants coming to Sabah.

Warisan Secretary General Datuk Loretto Padua (pic: left) said Annuar should wake up from his slumber and think like a normal human being because Umno is responsible in the issuance of ‘Projek IC’ to illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“It seems like Annuar has run out of things to say to the point that his statement on illegal immigrants backfired on him and Umno. It was Umno’s system that caused damage to Sabah,” said Loretto in a statement yesterday.

At least the Warisan-led government is working hard to resolve the issue that has burdened the rakyat in Sabah all this while. It is the result of Umno’s action, he stressed.

“Is Umno still trying to hide and accuse the Warisan-led government? Frankly, the previous government is not qualified to speak about the illegal immigrants problem because it failed to resolve the issue while it was in power,” he said.

To Annuar’s claim of Semporna monopolizing everything, Loretto said he does not understand what the former meant, adding, “because from what I saw during Umno’s reign was that Kuala Lumpur had monopolized all.”

He claimed that Annuar is only in Sabah because of the Kimanis by-election and is ‘selling’ cheap issues as all the problems in the state the Umno leader sees now are the result of the party and BN’s action.

“Annuar should be embarrassed because as a senior leader, he could do better than embarrassing himself. Don’t assume that Sabahans are stupid,” said Loretto.