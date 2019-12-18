Use MRP funds to help with NCR land survey, Roland suggests

KUCHING: Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the government’s effort to survey land in pursuit of individual titles could be expedited with financial assistance like the minor rural project (MRP) fund.

In Sarawak, MRP funds are allocated to all pro-government state assemblymen.

Sagah, who is also Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said the smooth cooperation between landowners and private surveyors is also required to expedite the process.

The move to get the Residents Office to coordinate is also very much welcomed, he told The Borneo Post today when commenting on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s recent announcement that private surveyors will be used to expedite the land survey process.

“The matter proposed by the Chief Minister is commendable and really shows his sincerity and commitment to expedite the surveying and issue land titles for lands with native customary rights (NCR),” he said.

“I understand that the Lands and Surveys Department have recruited more personnel to increase and beef up their surveying teams.

“The use of private surveyors will certainly expedite the surveying process.”

Having said that, Sagah hoped that the process of surveying of NCR lands will not be politicised.

“In the case of the Bidayuhs, we have utilised the DBNA to assist in coordinating the land documentation in Bidayuh areas and this helped a lot in getting the people together to assist in the demarcation of their individual boundaries and this will ease the verification of Section 18 surveying by the Lands and Surveys Department,” he said pointing out that such a move also reduced time and costs.

“It is welcoming news that the government will also assist in this exercise, especially financially,” he stressed.