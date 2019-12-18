Working group to focus on Sabah elephants

KOTA KINABALU: The Asian Elephant Specialist Group (AsESG) will be setting up a Special AsESG Working Group to specifically focus on the Bornean elephants of Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

She said this is one of the most important output of the recent 10th AsESG Meeting held in Sabah for the first time. “I am glad that the meeting has ended on a high note. In fact, one whole half a day session was dedicated to discussing Sabah’s issues : Human-Elephant Conflicts, Awareness and Enforcement as well as zero killing in the plantation landscape. Some of the findings of the breakout groups show that there are still training gaps in the investigation of elephant deaths in Sabah. This is something I am sure AsESG would be able to assist.

“The conclusion of the meeting saw many presentations ranging from guidelines for best practices in addressing and the mitigation of human-elephant conflicts, and guidelines for the welfare and use of captive elephants in tourism. There was even a presentation focusing on emerging diseases in the Asian elephants. All these topics are very relevant to the management practices of Sabah’s Bornean elephants. “The proposed working group would look into pertinent elephant conservation issues in Sabah that need to be tackled,” she said in a statement issued here. Outlining a few of the urgent ones, Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said these include the Red listing of the Bornean elephants to officially make it a subspecies, thus increasing the conservation value of the Bornean elephants; co-existence of humans and elephants in Sabah (as emphasised by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) – How best to make this happen; zero killing and improved enforcement capabilities with agricultural landscapes; and lots qoking into the mortality of elephants in Sabah, especially towards solving the suspected poisoning cases here. According to the minister, members of the proposed working group would include selected experts from the AsESG, senior officers from the Sabah Government, palm oil industry and also representatives from civil society organisations.

“This is a composition we really need to assist Sabah in solving its critical issues of brutal elephant killing and human-elephant conflict. Hopefully, this would be the first step in having a more co-existing approach between us humans and elephants,” she enthused.

Among the 130 specialists in the AsESG are geneticists, ecologists, population biologists, people who are experts in anti-poaching and anti-illegal wildlife trade, and specialists in human-elephant conflict mitigation.

From Liew’s observation, there is also an urgent need for the palm oil industry to make it a more collective effort in our endeavour to prevent snaring, poaching and encroachment in plantations.

“Equally pressing is the need to bring in the local communities to assist in elephant conservation. In the connectivity breakout session, the general conclusion was that there is a genuine need to identify a suitable model or type of corridor for Sabah’s landscape as what is suitable in other range states may not be applicable here.”

Meanwhile, in a light vein, chairman of AsESG Vivek Menon who is based in India, said when he arrived in Sabah on his second visit for the meeting, the first thing he was told was that the minister (Liew) is not only holding the portfolio of tourism, culture and environment but is also personally interested in saving Sabah’s natural heritage.

“I have always believed that if the political leadership wants to save nature, then the country has a bright future,” he added. Menon also called on the Sabah Wildlife Department and AsESG to work closely to address the issue of elephant mortality and human-elephant conflict as well as for the conservation of the species. “The AsESG will soon constitute a working group to examine and plan together to address the conservation challenges of elephants in Sabah. I hope some of the decisions taken during the meeting are implemented effectively,” he said.