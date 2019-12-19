98 from China fined RM625,000 for illegal entry, overstay

KOTA KINABALU: Ninety-eight China nationals, allegedly linked to a scam syndicate, were fined a total of RM625,000 for separate charges of entering the state illegally and overstaying after they pleaded guilty to the charges at the Sessions Court here.

Seventy-one of them were each fined RM5,000, in default, three months’ jail for not having any valid travel documents when entering Sabah while 27 persons were each fined RM10,000, in default, four months’ jail for overstaying.

All the accused, aged between 18 and 38, including 10 women, were brought to answer their charges before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim yesterday.

The accused were arrested at a premises at a shopping hypermall here on November 26.

The court also ordered the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department for further action.

In mitigation, one of the counsel, Mohd Al Hafidz Mohd Lokman, who represented the accused persons, prayed for a non-custodial sentence imposed on all his clients since their family representatives were willing to pay the fines and air tickets for accused before deportation to their country of origin.

The counsel also submitted that his clients, 17 of them are fathers of one or two kids, pleaded guilty yesterday and they had no previous convictions.

In reply, the prosecution pleaded for a deterrent sentence to be imposed on the accused and requested for them to be referred to the Immigration Department thereafter for further action.

Meanwhile, the prosecution informed the court that a woman, who was supposed to be charged with entering the State illegally, had been admitted to a hospital as she was suffering from thalassemia.

The court then deferred her case to December 20.

Immigration Department prosecuting officers Hamisah Puteh and Mohd Syafiq Amin prosecuted while counsel Nicholas Liew represented the accused.