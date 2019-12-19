Anifah Aman confirms not defending Kimanis seat, will return in GE15

KOTA KINABALU: Former Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman will not be defending the seat in the upcoming by-election that will be held on Jan 18, next year.

Anifah, however, said he will contest in the parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE5).

“This is an emotional moment for me not to contest in this by-election. I reaffirm my belief that the carelessness of the Election Commission (EC) had caused undue inconvenience to the rakyat (people) in Kimanis and unwise expenditure of taxpayers money.

“I will, however,contest again in P176 Kimanis in PRU 15,” he said in a press statement today.

The by-election was called following the Federal Court’s recent ruling in affirming the Kota Kinabalu Election Court’s decision to annul the victory of Anifah in the Kimanis seat during the 14th general election (GE14) in May last year.

The Election Court had on Aug 16, this year declared Anifah’s win in Kimanis in GE14 as null and void after finding that there were additional ballot papers which could have affected the results of the election.

“Though, I strongly disagree with the Federal Court decision, I however, accept the finality of the court process afforded to me. The Election Commission’s failure to appeal the Federal Court decision against it, give rise to speculations that it is complicit in the betrayal of the peoples mandate.

“As a victim of the ineptitude and carelessness of the Election Commission; I, on the advice of my lawyers will institute legal proceedings against the Election Commission for damages in the days ahead,” he said.

Anifah described serving his constituents in Kimanis as an honour and during his three terms as their MP, he endeavoured to perform to the best of his abilities to bring development to the people of Kimanis irrespective of their political ideologies and racial backgrounds.

“And as Foreign Minister of Malaysia for nine years, I take pride representing Sabah and Malaysia. I wish to thank Umno and Barisan Nasional for the opportunity accorded to me to serve the people of Kimanis, my state of Sabah and our country Malaysia.

“In the days ahead, I will be focusing my efforts to unite the various political forces in the State to work what is right for the people of Sabah. The challenges facing the State of Sabah and the country are numerous and if not addressed properly will threaten the security and the well being of the state and country.

“The people of Sabah deserve better,” said Anifah.