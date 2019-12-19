Asthmatic pregnant woman trapped by floods for five days rescued

ROMPIN: A woman who was six-months pregnant and also suffering from an asthma attack, had to wait five days before receiving treatment, after being trapped in her house that was inundated by floodwaters.

Darina Mahadi, 35, an Orang Asli from Jakun tribe, said floods had cut off access to her village in Kampung Mentelong here.

She was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel with the help of a medical team from Tanjung Gemok Health Clinic and the villagers.

“Actually, I wanted to get out of the village to see a doctor on Friday but I had to postpone because of heavy rain and eventually the roads were flooded,” she told Bernama here today.

Darina’s husband, Din Mohidin, 56, thanked the rescue team for getting his wife out of the house and sent her to the Rompin Hospital.

“I am very worried about my wife’s condition. She is pregnant with our first child after nine years of marriage,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang JBPM director Nor Hisham Mohammad said the rescue operation was carried out by two personnel from Rompin Fire and Rescue Station using an aluminium boat. – Bernama