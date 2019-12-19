CIMB collaborates with PayNet to introduce contactless payment solution

KUCHING: CIMB Bank Bhd (CIMB Bank) and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (CIMB Islamic) introduced CIMB Tap n Pay, a payment solution that processes debit card transactions seamlessly and conveniently using just an android mobile device as a payment acceptance terminal.

This facility is a viable alternative to the conventional point-of-sale (POS) terminal, particularly for micro SMEs.

This marks the latest addition to CIMB’s suite of digital payments proposition, offering an innovative, hassle-free, fast, secure and cost-effective payment acceptance solution for merchants. CIMB is the first bank to collaborate with PayNet on this proposition and is targeting at least 20,000 merchant downloads by 2020.

The CIMB Tap n Pay is an innovative shift in the merchant’s digital payments space where only a mobile device with connectivity is required and payment receipts can be sent via email or SMS. Transaction and customer data are both secured through end-to-end encryption.

Merchants’ account e-statements are available via the CIMB online portal, making it totally paperless, convenient and hassle-free.

CIMB Group’s chief executive officer of group commercial banking Victor Lee said, “CIMB’s refreshed SME business proposition has resulted in this CIMB-PayNet collaboration under the CIMB SME Transact pillar, which enables micro SMEs to have access to a simple, seamless and secure digital payment solution for their developmental needs.

“Together with PayNet, we are pushing boundaries to enable SMEs to benefit from the market expertise of two established strong brands to support their growth. This is well aligned with CIMB’s Forward23 growth strategy to focus on Tech and Data by spurring digital innovations to benefit our customers.”

Meanwhile, PayNet group chief executive officer and operator of the MyDebit national debit card scheme Peter Schiesser said, “We saw potential for significant reduction in cost and improved accessibility for merchants to accept card payments.

“Segments like hawkers, street vendors and night market traders can now go cashless with just their smartphones doubling up as POS terminals to collect debit card payments from their customers.

“The collective impact is that the pain point of these groups of merchants associated with the cost of dedicated POS terminals will be a thing of the past with this solution. At PayNet, we continue to innovate to accelerate adoption of digital payments in Malaysia.”

CIMB continues to innovate in the digital payment space by providing numerous cashless payment options in support of Bank Negara’s vision to develop a cashless society.

CIMB Tap n Pay is available to be used anytime, anywhere in Malaysia. It is downloadable on an android mobile device and it is currently available for all contactless MyDebit transactions below RM250 without PIN.

In 2020, plans are afoot to accept contactless transactions above RM250 with PIN, as well as through credit cards and QR codes. On boarded merchants on the CIMB Tap n Pay include GTrans – powered by Sunlight Taxi Group and Teleport Logistics, a wholly-owned cargo and logistics subsidiary of AirAsia Group.