Claims on Malaysia as biggest plastic polluter in India unofficial

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has not received any formal notification from any parties on claims that Malaysia is the largest contributor of plastic waste dumping on Great Nicobar Island, India, the Dewan Negara was told.

Deputy Human Resource Minister, Datuk Mahfuz Omar, when responding on behalf of KPKT, said any such statement should be from a legitimate source based detailed study or research data.

He said a review conducted by the ministry through the National Solid Waste Management Department (JSPN), found the allegations were based solely on a study carried out by University of India, entitled ‘Foreign Origin Plastic Litter Predominate In Great Nicobar Island, A Biosphere Reserve’.

“The study said Malaysia was listed as the largest contributor of plastic pollution based on the number of plastic bottles found on Great Nicobar Island, India at 40.5 per cent followed by Indonesia (23.9 per cent) and Thailand (16.3 per cent).

“The study argues that the main causes of pollution on Great Nicobar Island, India, are the effects of current movements due to the proximity of Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to the island,” he said at a question-and-answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to a question by Senator Husain Awang who wanted to know KPKT’s actions as Malaysia has been accused as the biggest contributor of plastic waste on the island.

Mahfuz said among other causes was the management of solid waste due to fishing / mariculture activities and shipping traffic. – Bernama