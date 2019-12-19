Conclude immediately transactions on special registration numbers for vehicles – JPJ

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public and concerned parties are reminded to conclude immediately dealings concerning special vehicle registration numbers before or on Dec 31.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) said in a statement, here today, that after that date no transaction concerning sale and registration would be allowed.

He said the move was to avoid any problem arising from the registration process.

According to the JPJ, the parties concerned had been given adequate time to sell and manage the special registration numbers since approval was given in 2010.

Since 2010, the JPJ had approved special registration numbers to several associations, foundations, companies, welfare organisations and government agencies, among them SAS 2-9999, PATRIOT 1-9999, RIMAU 1-9999, NBOS 1-9999 and NAAM 1- 9999. – Bernama