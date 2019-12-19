Deceased High Commissioner to Brunei buried

KUCHING: Deceased Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei, Ismail Salam, 51, was buried at the Kampung Matang Muslim cemetery here at 10.29 pm last night.

About 100 mourners were present.

Earlier, his body was transported to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) air base here on board an Airbus A400M, and was taken to his family home at Batu 10, Jalan Matang.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Federal Secretary Mohd Shahabuddin Omar were among those present at the air base, to pay their respects.

The high commissioner died at about 8.33 am this morning after reportedly falling unconscious at his residence in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Ismail joined the civil service in 1992 as an administrative and diplomatic officer at the Foreign Ministry. He was the Europe Division secretary before taking up his last position in Brunei.

He leaves behind wife Rosita Ismail and two children, Nur Hidayah, 23, and Haziq, 21, who are studying in Hungary. – Bernama