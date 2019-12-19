Dialysis subsidy recipients up by 37.27 pct — Deputy Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of haemodialysis subsidy recipients receiving treatment at 125 dialysis centres, run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and overseen by the Health Ministry, increased by 37.27 per cent this year from the figure in 2017.

Deputy Health Minister, Dr Lee Boon Chye told the Dewan Negara yesterday that until last November, 3,315 kidney patients received the subsidy compared with 2,459 in 2018 and 2,415 in 2017 at 122 dialysis centres.

“So far, more than 42,000 patients are receiving haemodialysis with 8,900 of them at the NGO-run dialysis centres under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

“Another 2,688 patients are receiving continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) while over 2,900 patients are on the waiting list to receive this subsidised treatment.”

Dr Lee said this in response to a question from Senator Datuk Paul Igai on the number of needy kidney patients receiving haemodialysis treatment at the NGO-run dialysis centres registered with the ministry since 2017.

He added that the ministry planned to increase the staff and facilities at these dialysis centres to cater to more patients. — Bernama