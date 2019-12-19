Dr Mahathir, President Rouhani hold talks in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who is in town to take part in the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019, held talks at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office here yesterday.

The Iranian leader arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The discussions that took place at the Perdana Putra building lasted about 45 minutes.

Among those present were Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The president will be joining Dr Mahathir and a number of other Muslim leaders at the KL Summit.

The KL Summit aims to, among others, deliberate and find new and workable solutions to problems afflicting the Muslim world.

Bringing together Muslim leaders, intellectuals, scholars and thinkers, the gathering is also eyeing to contribute towards the improvement of the state of affairs among Muslims and Muslim nations besides seeking to revive the Islamic civilisation. — Bernama