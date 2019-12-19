Four deaths due to northeast monsoon so far — MMEA

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has so far coordinated 12 search and rescue missions and the death toll caused by the northeast monsoon stands at four since Oct 24.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som said most cases involved small fishing boats being hit by strong waves that caused the boat to overturn and sink.

“Sadly, most of the fishermen involved were found to be neglecting safety measures while at sea,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Therefore, he said the maritime community, especially small boat fishermen, tour boat operators and passengers were reminded to focus on safety aspects while at sea and be aware of weather changes.

He said the parties involved had to make sure that their boats and safety equipment were in good condition before heading out to the sea.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s report on the northeast monsoon, he said it had started on Oct 24 and is expected to continue until March next year.

Mohd Zubil also urged the maritime community to contact MERS 999 or Putrajaya MRCC at 03-89413140 for any emergency information. — Bernama