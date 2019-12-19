JKR: Jalan Foochow, Jalan Rengas to be closed until Dec 31 for resurfacing

KUCHING: Motorists using Jalan Rengas and Jalan Foochow will need to use an alternate route until January next year as the roads will be closed from today (Dec 19) until Dec 31.

Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement explained that this was to enable the department to implement concrete resurfacing work at the traffic light junction of Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Foochow and Jalan Rengas.

“As such, road users are advised to be careful when approaching those roads during the period.

“Road users are also encouraged to use other suitable alternative roads to reach their destinations until the resurfacing works are completed.

“The department expresses regrets for any inconvenience caused to the public,” the statement read.

The current upgrading works on Jalan Tun Razak has come under a lot of criticism for causing massive traffic jams, with many motorists venting their frustration on social media.

Political secretary to the chief minister Tan Kai was recently quoted as saying that the traffic jam would sometimes stretch over 3km, up to the Simpang Tiga flyover.

Noting this was a federal government project, he had urged Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong to disclose the completion date for the ongoing upgrading works.

He had pointed out that the original completion date as announced by Yong was supposed to be the middle of November this year.