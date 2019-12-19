Marudi landowners lodge complaint with Suhakam over NCR land encroachment

KUCHING: A group of landowners from Marudi, through Sahabat Alam Malaysia, has lodged a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) regarding the encroachment of native customary right (NCR) land.

They travelled all the way from Marudi to air the complaint with an ultimate aim of defending their land property rights.

The landowners, who hail from Marudi, Tinjar, Bakong, Batu Niah and Long Pilah, are not happy with the scenario whereby local villagers were not consulted before a plantation was approved by the state government.

One of them, Esa Jueng from Tinjar, said the community had no clue about any plantation activities there until it happened.

He added that the plantation in Tinjar began way back in 1988.

“We do not know about it. They should inform us. The development is not for us and we have no more land to do our development,” he said during a news conference at the state Suhakam office at Wisma Tun Jugah here today.

Among those present were Suhakam Sarawak commissioner Dr Madeline Berma, head of office Sophian Osman and Sahabat Alam Malaysia representatives Jok Jau Evong and Shamila Ariffin.