Mother’s uncanny dream foretells untimely death of envoy

KUCHING: Who would have guessed that an elderly mother’s dream of a large crowd visiting her home foretold the untimely demise of her son, the Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei, Ismail Salam, 51.

Siti Rohiah Salam, the eldest sister of the late Ismail said their mother, Fijon Paidar, in her 80s, had only told her about the dream yesterday after receiving the devastating news.

“Emak said she dreamt yesterday (Tuesday) of a large crowd coming to the house like seeing an assortment of attires, then they walked out through the door yesterday evening (Tuesday).

“The deceased has also told us that when he dies, he wants to be buried in Kuching next to our father’s grave,” she told Bernama when met at the late Ismail’s family house at Batu 10, Jalan Matang here.

She said Ismail, the sixth of seven siblings, was committed to his career, but would always try to spend some time with them even if it was for a short while.

“The last time we met was early last year, even this year he was unable to come back for Aidilfitri because he was busy with his new duties (as Malaysian High Commissioner) in Brunei. — Bernama