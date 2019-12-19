Motorcyclist killed, pillion rider injured in accident in Sarikei

SARIKEI: A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was injured after they were involved in an accident with a car at the junction of Kelupu and Taman Bintang Road near here this morning.

Meradong district police chief DSP Sekam Anoi when contacted, said that the motorcyclist, identified as Akmal Muhamat Raperi, 18 succumbed to serious neck and head injuries at the scene while his 14-year-old younger brother suffered broken left thigh.

Sekam said based on initial police investigation, the accident which occurred at around 10am happened when the motorcycle that the siblings were on their way back from Bintangor Town to their house in Sungai Gemuan.

“The motorcycle is believed to have attempted to overtake a car in front but rammed into the side of the car as it (car) turned right to enter the junction of Taman Bintang Road,” Sekam said.

The 48-year old car driver was not hurt in the accident, he added.

Sekam said the injured pillion rider was sent to Bintangor Health Clinic for treatment while the deceased would be sent to Sarikei Hospital, where a postmortem would be conducted.

Police is investigating accident under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.