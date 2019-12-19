Pharmaniaga’s contract extended to ensure smooth transition — Dr Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: Pharmaniaga Logistic Sdn Bhd’s (Pharmaniaga) pharmaceutical and medical equipment concession contract with the Ministry of Health (MOH), which ended on Nov 30, has been extended for another 25 months to ensure smooth transition to the new company.

Deputy Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said that besides ensuring smooth transition process, which would be made through open tenders, the extension of the contract would also ensure the supply of medicines and medical equipment would not be disrupted.

“Their contract ended on Nov 30 and has been extended for another 25 months to enable the transition. It is important to ensure that the supplies of all 700 types of medicines (supplied by Pharmaniaga) can be made through open tenders and that we will continue getting the supplies.

“In terms of logistics, it has been decided to be extended to five years. So, I think there is no issue of supply of medicines to all facilities under the MOH,” he said in reply to Senator Rahimah Mahamad during question time at the Dewan Negara sitting yesterday.

Meanwhile, in reply to Senator Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin who wanted to know the government’s plan to ensure that the young generation will be more competitive locally and abroad regardless of their race and religion, Deputy Minister of Education Teo Nie Ching said the ministry is in the midst of studying the feasibility of the recommendations made by the National Education Policy Committee (JKDPN) to ensure that the policy’s main goals and objectives can be achieved.

​​​​​​​The ​​​​​​​JKDPN comprising experts in education was set up last year to review the national education policies as well as to improve the curriculum and educational system from preschool to university level in a bid to produce young generations of Malaysians capable and ready to face the challenges of the fourth Industrial Revolution. — Bernama