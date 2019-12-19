PNB announces 2.75 sen income distribution for ASN

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) yesterday announced an income distribution of 2.75 sen per unit for Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN) for financial year 2019.

This reflects a dividend yield of 4.4 per cent based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund as at Dec 16, PNB said in a statement.

A total payout of RM49 million will be distributed to 1.22 million ASN unit holders with more than 1.78 billion units held.

“As at Nov 30, ASN recorded a net profit income of RM53.5 million for 11 months of the financial year,” it added.

PNB said the dividend will be reinvested into additional units and will be automatically credited into the unit holders’ accounts on Jan 2, 2020, based on the NAV per unit as at Dec 31. — Bernama