PT3 results: SMK St Teresa straight A scorers thank teachers, parents for support

KUCHING: Straight A students of SMK St Teresa here were thrilled to collect their PT3 examination results today, thanking their parents, teachers and classmates for their achievements.

Among them are Reshyini A/P Kanan, who expressed her gratitude to her parents and teachers for their support, especially during the run-up to the examination period.

Reshyini said she did not expect to obtain straight As but she hoped that it will motivate her further when facing future public examinations.

“Initially I did not expect to get straight A results because the syllabus has changed a lot and the examination was quite tough,” she said when met after she received her PT3 certificate at the school.

Lee Tong Queenie, another straight A student, said she prayed very hard after the exams were over for a good result as she lacked confidence.

“I did not want to be so confident at first and so I just pray hard in order for good results,” she said.

“I have to thank my parents and teachers. Besides them, I also thank my classmates for helping me to overcome difficulties,” she said.

Lee was accompanied by his father, William Lee.

Parents came as early as 9.30am to schools to wait for the announcement of the PT3 exam results, which was released at around 10am.