Revival of HSR to serve as rerating catalyst for construction

KUCHING: The revival of high-speed rail (HSR) would serve as a rerating catalyst for the construction sector, analysts say, noting that they are likely to turn bullish should anything more concrete regarding the project turn up.

As reported by Bernama recently, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that Bandar Malaysia will have HSR although the government has not decided on the actual project itself, but it will have an HSR station.

Tun Mahathir had added that Malaysia would continue the HSR project, but the government is currently mulling the most suitable speed for the train.

The research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) recapped that under the previous regime, project delivery partner (PDP) roles were awarded with northern portion (Bandar Malaysia station to Melaka station) secured by Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB)-Gamuda Bhd joint venure (JV) and southern portion (Johor) was clinched by YTL Corporation Bhd-TH Properties JV.

“While we reckon previous PDP winners remain frontrunners to secure contracts, we believe IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM) and Sunway Construction Group Bhd (Sunway Construction) will emerge as stronger contenders this time around as both have strong financial capacity and should materially benefit from a shift towards an open tender system,” HLIB Research opined.

The research arm recalled that IJM and Sunway Construction previously formed a four party consortium including Jalinan Rejang Sdn Bhd and Maltimur Resources Sdn Bhd to participate in PDP tenders that were ultimately unsuccessful.

While it is still too early to try and pin point the potential work package winners, HLIB Research expected the usual active construction players such as IJM, Sunway Construction, WCT Holdings Bhd, Gabungan AQRS Bhd, TRC Synergy Bhd, Ahmad Zaki Resources Bhd, Mudajaya Group Bhd, MRCB and Gadang Holdings Bhd to actively bid for a slice of the pie.

“The revival of HSR would serve as a rerating catalyst for the sector. We are likely to turn bullish should anything more concrete regarding the project turn up.

“For the time being absent of further details and timeline clarity, we maintain our ‘neutral’ stance.”