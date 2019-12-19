Sabah Net conferred Malaysian Top Achievers 2019 Award for inudstry excellence in ICT

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Net Sdn. Bhd. was awarded the Malaysian Top Achievers 2019 Award for Industry

Excellence in Information Communications Technology during the gala presentation at EQ Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on December 16.

It is a recognition of Sabah Net’s continuous contribution to the ICT industry, and its commitment to improve the state government network infrastructure.

The esteemed establishment is paving the way for a full fledge digital infrastructure to support the digitilisation of services in both the government and commercial sectors.

It also nurtures and develops home-grown talent, with the ultimate goal of cultivating citizen-driven digital governance.

The establishment primary aim is to facilitate digital transformation in the public sector through the provision of ubiquitous digital government services and high-availability State data centre.