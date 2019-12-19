Six families in Petagas receive PPRT house keys

PUTATAN: Six families in Petagas constituency have received their house keys under the Housing Programme For The Hardcore Poor (PPRT).

The new house owners are from Kampung Duvanson, Kampung Tombovo, Kampung Lok Kawi Baru and Kampung Ulu Seberang Putatan.

Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs, Datuk Uda Sulai, who is also Petagas assemblyman, handed over the keys to the respective recipients at Putatan Platinum Hotel here yesterday.

Uda said the purpose of PPRT was to help hardcore poor families in the country under the e-kasih programme and only those registered under e-kasih would be considered for the house application.

He also said that there were a lot of applications for PPRT were made, but this time around, only six applicants were approved and hopefully more applications would be approved in the coming years.

Apart from the PPRT house, three people received wheelchairs while Putatan District Jheains Kindergarten received a computer set.

He also said that applications for school aid at religious schools here were received and more of such aid would be considered in the future.

For these contributions, Uda said the Adun Special Fund for the year 2019 was used and this showed that current leaders are concerned with problems faced by the locals.

Meanwhile, commenting on the coming Kimanis parliamentary by-election on January 18, Uda said a meeting at his constituency has been held and a team will be sent to help Parti Warisan Sabah succeed in the election.