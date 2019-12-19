Six renowned persons conferred MIN’s Court of Emeritus Fellow

KUALA LUMPUR: Six renowned persons received the conferment of the Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM) Court of Emeritus Fellows (COEF) in conjunction with 29th Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) Lecture Series here yesterday.

This highest category of membership was accorded to Nestle Malaysia chairman, Tan Sri Syed Zainol Anwar Syed Putera Jamalullail, Penang police chief, Datuk Seri A Thaiveegan Arumugam, YTL Corporation Berhad executive director, Datuk Yeoh Soo Min.

Also conferred the COEF’s title were Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad group chief executive officer, Datuk Mohammad Medan Abdullah, Key Accounts Management, Asia Pacific for AECOM, Datuk Zainal Amanshah and Melaka Manipal Medical College’s chairman of the board of directors, Dr Arun Kumar.

They have been conferred the COEF due to their significant contributions to the field of management and leadership not only in their organisations but across their industry.

The conferments were presented by MIM president Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar to the six recipients and the ceremony was witnessed by former Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin.

Earlier, in the same event, Daim who was also a former Finance Minister spoke on ‘The Future of Malaysia: Building a Sustainable Ecosystem for All’, as he had earned the distinction of being a hard-driving technocrat and was reputed as one of Malaysia’s most able economic architects.

Meanwhile, TAR Lecture Series is a platform for fostering thought-leadership and the prestigious event inaugurated by MIM in 1970 to commemorate the premiership of Malaysia’s first Prime Minister, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

The lecture series was to encourage interaction and incubate strategies towards 21st century leadership skills. It also aims to showcase some of the most sought-after and forward-thinking leaders from around the globe, sharing insights on challenges and issues of a dynamic and globalised economy and society.

Since its inception, the series has showcased leaders and dignitaries, including Malaysian constitutional monarchs and Prime Ministers, as well as esteemed, local and international high-profile individuals. — Bernama