Taman Nasalim problems to be resolved as soon as possible

SANDAKAN: After receiving feedback from residents of Taman Nasalim in Sandakan, officers from the service centre of Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong together with the Highway & Public Utilities Committee (HPUC) members promptly went there for a first-hand look at the problems there.

The Head of HPUC Taren Sunil Manoharan and PPM Elopura Jason Pang were among those in the joint team.

Inspecting the housing estate lane by lane, they found some of the drains clogged with weeds. The side sections of a few drains have also collapsed and will need to be repaired.

“As usual, there were also places where blockage was caused by indiscriminate dumping of rubbish by irresponsible people. Nevertheless, we shall ask Contractor PKM to clear the drains,” said Taren Sunil, reminding that stagnant water would become potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“We certainly don’t want Sandakan to hold the record of having the most dengue cases in Sabah,” he stressed.

Taren Sunil and Jason also met with some residents to hear their grouses.

“It is important that we hear from residents first-hand about their problems. We need such feedback as it helps us to do a better job of serving them, “added Taren Sunil.

Sandakan Municipal Council, through its committees such as HPUC and the Town Cleaning, has been co-ordinating and cooperating with the People’s Development Officers of all the elected representatives to find out the diverse problems faced by Sandakan residents in their different constituencies.

“Our joint efforts have been proving to be quite effective and we are getting more and more response from the public. I believe that we are winning over public confidence as people become more aware of our response and our success in following up to solve the many problems faced by the community,” Taren Sunil pointed out.

Taren Sunil expressed his hope that the public would continue to lend local authorities a helping hand and play their role in keeping Sandakan clean such as by disposing of rubbish properly and reporting problems.