10 students of SMK St Columba get straight As for PT3

MIRI: Aiman Firdaus Badhronizam Adrerian of SMK St Columba, Miri shed tears of joy after collecting his Pentaksiran Tingkatan 3 (PT3) result yesterday as he scored straight As.

“I wasn’t expecting this, as I didn’t do well in my trial exam with only three As, four Bs and one C,” he told reporters when met at the school yesterday.

He aspires to be a teacher like his mother, Nabilah Sabramalisi, who was with him at the school.

Muhammad Nabil Narman who also scored straight As said he only did well in a couple of subjects for trial exam.

“I continue to do as much revision as I could after that to prepare for PT3.

“I guess my effort and hard work paid off. I want to pursue a career in engineering, so I will continue to work hard.”

Nabil’s parents, Narman Shamsuddin and Azizan Arbi were also in tears as their prayer for their son came true.

Nabil’s classmate, Tham Ting Yew, when met at the school hall also showed off his straight As result.

“He (Tham) is aiming for this, and I am glad he made it,” added Nabil.

The three were among the 10 top students in the school who scored straight As in PT3 this year.

The school’s PTA chairman, Cr Karambir Singh and his wife, Parveen were also at the school with their daughter, Japji to get her results. She obtained four As, three Bs and one C.

“I was told that there were two straight As last year and there are 10 straight As this year. The improvement was incredible, which I strongly believe is due to collective effort by teachers and students.

Karambir said every year, the PTA puts in a lot of effort to help the school achieve better result, including organising examination workshops funded by the PTA.

Meanwhile, SM Sains Miri recorded a total of 26 straight As out of 113 students who sat for the examination compared to only four straight As in 2018.