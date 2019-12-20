1,5000 Ketua Kaums to be appointed in Sarawak next year

KUCHING: Some 1,500 new Ketua Kaums (KKs) comprising tuai rumahs, ketua kampungs and kapitans are expected to be appointed statewide next year, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

“These appointments will be made latest by next February. They will be made in addition to the earlier batch of 468 KKs who have been identified and would be appointed or reappointed soon.

“When the appointments have been done, there will be about 5,900 KKs in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Uggah also said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had advised that the new KKs be appointed based on existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“The people concerned would be choosing these leaders themselves. We hope the people will choose carefully.

“We hope there will be minimal tussle for the position as this can lead to a longhouse splitting up due to disagreement or dissatisfaction. Similarly, we cannot delay the appointment as this can create problems for the people,” he said.

Uggah also presented cheques for special assistance totalling RM250,000 to the 22 KKs.