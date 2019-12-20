33 detained as online call centre syndicate busted

KOTA KINABALU: Thirty-three people, including 26 Chinese citizens and three Filipinas, were arrested by police at an online call centre syndicate in the state capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Zaini Jass said the three raids were made at a business centre at Jalan Kionsom in Inanam about a week ago on Dec 12.

“The 9.30 pm raids were made by D7 police from the state police contingent (IPK) and Kota Kinabalu police contingent (IPD KK) after obtaining information and surveillance in the areas for several weeks.

“As police were entering the building, we spotted eight men, namely four locals, three Filipinas and one Chinese citizen who were believed to be part of the syndicate, at the lobby of the building and police immediately detained them.

“Police also found 0.67 gram of methamphetamine on one of the suspects,” he told a press conference at the state police headquarters in Kepayan yesterday.

Also present was Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji.

Following the arrests, police then made their way to the fourth floor of the building where 11 Chinese men were seen busy carrying out the illegal online activity.

“Police then proceeded to the third floor of the building and inspected five rooms and found nine men and five women, all Chinese nationals, inside their respective rooms.

“They were subsequently detained by police,” said Zaini.

The raid saw a total of 20 computer sets, three laptops, 36 tablets, more than 20 handphones, RM2,280 cash and several other items seized by police.

The suspects, aged between 14 and 52, were detained for further investigation as the case is being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.

Zaini added that although the 26 Chinese citizens had valid travel documents, they will be refered to the Immigration Department for investigation.