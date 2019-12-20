4,500 students from B40 group receive Mara aid

KIMANIS: A total of 4,500 primary and secondary school students from the low-income (B40) group and poor families throughout Sabah benefited from the 2020 ‘Back to School’ programme, organised by Yayasan Pelajaran Majlis Amanah Rakyat (YPM).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said it involved an overall cost of RM 315, 000.

It is hoped that this programme would alleviate the burden of the parents in making preparation for their school-going children for next year’s school session.

“This effort will encourage students to strive for personal and academic excellence,” she said at the aid presentation ceremony at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bongawan, near here yesterday.

Rina said the recipients of the aid under the programme would receive a voucher for exercise books, stationery and school bag worth RM50 for primary school students and RM70 for secondary school students.

“At today’s programme, 180 students from 22 schools in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency received school aid. We also extended contribution to 104 students in the district who were affected in the floods recently,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rina said for the form one MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) intake next year, 80,319 applications were received over a quota of 7,628.

“It includes 3,595 students for MRSM Premier, MRSM Ulul Albab (870 students), MRSM International General Certificate of Secondary Education (2,485 students), MRSM Technical (180 students) and the MRSM International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme (489 students).

Rina said those candidates (applicants) who fail to get a placement at the MARA MRSM, candidates are allowed to appeal the application to fill the vacancy of 300 students who rejected the offer. – Bernama