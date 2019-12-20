Collapsed road surface worries longhouse folk

SARATOK: Residents of Rumah Lakon, Entebu Baroh, about 60km from here fear for their safety because a section of their access road has caved in.

They said continuous rain in the past few days had loosened the soil causing the road surface to cave in.

A resident who only identified himself as Sigat said they first noticed soil erosion early Wednesday morning.

“By then one side of the road was rendered already impassable to all motor vehicles,” he said, adding that only motorcycles could still pass, albeit cautiously.

He said they had informed Saratok District Council about the problem.

The longhouse folk dare not use the road, and are hoping the authority concerned

would rectify the problem soonest.

The 25-door longhouse Rumah Lakon is home to 172 residents.