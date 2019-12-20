Dr Ting: Probe statement of SUPP youth chief

MIRI: Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon is urging the police to investigate the statement made by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) youth chief who is also a political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang and SUPP publicity office that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is closing down community clinics and the community police stations due to non-payment of rent by the federal government.

Dr Ting when met before filing a police report on the statement at the Central Police Station here yesterday said a local Chinese daily reported on Dec 15 that Tiang made the allegations.

“He has specifically mentioned that a police station in Selangor was closed as a direct result of non-payment of rent, whereby on Dec 18 a press statement by SUPP central publicity office was published stating that the PH government which has closed community clinics previously will now close another 28 community police stations and 32 police booths in the coming year because of the inability to pay the rent.

“Apart from that, the article also stated that social crimes will spike and the community security will be in jeopardy as the direct impact of the closure; the statement also questioned why the PH government is wasting public monies on flying cars, third national car factory, free breakfast for school children, establishing MPKKP in the state but was unable to pay rental for police stations,” Dr Ting explained.

He said these baseless comments were made without further investigation and were meant to undermine the PH government. Thus, he urged the police to investigate the matter.

“I am making a police report so that the police will investigate the possibility of fake statements made by the originators and to probe the intention of both Michael Tiang and SUPP publicity/secretary office to tarnish and defame the reputation and the administration of PH.

“I hope the police can also investigate their intention in tarnishing the image of the police force and create uncertainty in the community on the police ability to safeguard their safety because obviously on Dec 15, Bernama had reported that the closure of the community police stations were due to their ‘ad-hoc’ existence and not because the PH government could not pay the rent,” he said.

Commenting further, Dr Ting said Kajang district police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff had explained that the closure of the community police stations were due to their ‘ad hoc’ existence as they were set up without any study in terms of job positions, location, type of building and distance between police stations.

“The intention of both Michael Tiang and the SUPP publicity/secretary office to create misunderstanding among the community and cause a sense of community insecurity or social unrest is uncalled for and any misdemeanour and offence against the law should be taken seriously,” he said.