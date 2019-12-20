Duo detained in bid to get women gamblers freed on bail

KOTA KINABALU: Two men who allegedly tried to get two of their female workers released on bail after the women were arrested by police for illegal online gambling, were detained by police at the Lahad Datu police headquarters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Zaini Jass said the arrests were made when the two local men came to the Lahad Datu police headquarters to visit their workers.

“Both women, aged 19 and 24, were earlier detained by police for their involvement in illegal online gambling activity in Silam on Dec 18.

“While the women were being questioned by police at the police station, their employers came to visit them, prompting police to make the arrests on both men, in their 30s, on the spot,” he said in a press conference at the state police headquarters in Kepayan yesterday.

Zaini said police seized about RM240 cash, handphones, mobile printers, laptops and tablets from both the women suspects.

Meanwhile, in a similar case, four people, including three women, aged between 17 and 51, were arrested by Lahad Datu police for illegal online gambling.

“Several items used by the suspects for their illegal activity, such as laptops, tablets, handphone, mobile printer and RM319 were seized from the suspects,” said Zaini, adding that the three women were foreigners.

Both cases are currently being investigated under Section 4A(a) and Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953.