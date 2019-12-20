Fuel prices: RON97 down 6 sen, others unchanged

KUCHING: The price of RON97 fuel will go down 6 sen this week, bringing the price down to RM2.58 per litre.

The prices of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The new prices will take effect at midnight (Dec 21) tonight, and last until the next revision on Dec 27.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel were capped at their respective prices.

In a press statement today, the Ministry of Finance said that the amount it subsidised this week due to the price cap stands at RM93.74 million.

A targeted fuel subsidy scheme that would only benefit car and motorcycle owners based in Peninsular Malaysia who are also recipients of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) will come into effect on Jan 1, 2020.

Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan will retain the (RON95) fuel price of RM2.08 and would not receive the subsidy.