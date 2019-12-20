‘Green’ Christmas tree project at resort

MUKEST or the Mukim Ulu Ecotourism Solutions and Technologies Society is happy and grateful to be part of Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa’s ‘green’ Christmas tree project.

Formed three years ago, Mukest is a platform that supports the economic development and livelihood of the 13 villages in Kiulu Farmstay, said its representative Saidin Tupas.

Saidin, who is from Kampung Pinangon Baru in Kiulu, said there are about 200 members in Mukest and they range from handicraft makers to organic farmers.

“Mukest was formed three years ago and this is the first year we are going all out by venturing into such a big project with Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa. We made 27 bamboo lanterns for the resort and supplied the Brazilian spinach for its Christmas tree,” Saidin said.

Saidin explained that in the past, Mukest members only produced small handicrafts but since receiving support and exposure from Borneo Ecotourism Solutions and Technologies Society (BEST Society), they are doing better in terms of promotion and product marketing.

Shangri-La’s Rasa Ria Resort and Spa’s General Manager Fiona Hagan said this is the second year the resort is carrying on its tradition of having a sustainable Christmas tree.

“Last year we used single use plastic bottles filled with 1,000 seedlings. This year we decided to use bamboo and the idea was mooted by our Housekeeping and Engineering teams who really embraced the idea of bamboo.

“We grow bamboo on our property and the bamboo used actually came from within the resort as well as the local area. Then we have the support from Mukest as they built for us the bamboo lanterns which I think has really added to the authenticity,” she said.

The resort’s unique 20 feet tall Christmas tree is made from 500 Brazilian Spinach in individual bamboo pots, all of which will be replanted at the end of the season. The lights on the tree are powered entirely by kinetic energy produced by volunteers on four bicycles.

Hotel guests can help to power the lights on the tree with pedal power from 10 pm to 6 am.

Fiona added that each one of resort’s departments actually has the responsibility of ‘keeping the tree alive” and will take turns on one of the four bicycles.

“So not only is it a good activity, it will keep our team fit throughout the whole month,” she said adding that the Christmas tree will be here until January 6.

Mukest, Fiona said, produced 27 bamboo lanterns for the resort and these will be reused along with parts of the Christmas tree for their Chinese New Year decoration.

“We already have a plan to re-use the products because they are absolutely beautiful. Bamboo lanterns will go into the resort’s gardens after Chinese New Year as decorative lighting beside the swimming pool and Tepi Laut.

“We are very proud of their (Mukest) product and we are happy to provide them the opportunity to showcase it to the international market,” said Fiona.

“What YB Ginger Phoong said about indigenous arts and crafts, this is what Rasa Ria stands for and we consider that our responsibility in the community to showcase local arts and crafts to our visitors and to the guests that come here,” she said.

She said the resort is also very thankful to the Sabah Autism Society (SAS) and the Cycling Association of Kota Kinabalu for supporting their project.