Landowners complain of NCR land encroachment to Suhakam

KUCHING: A group of landowners from Marudi has, through Sahabat Alam Malaysia, lodged a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) regarding the encroachment of their native customary rights (NCR) land.

They travelled all the way here from Marudi to air their grievances with an ultimate aim of defending their land rights.

Members of the group who hail from Marudi, Tinjar, Bakong, Batu Niah and Long Pilah, are not happy when local villagers were not consulted before the state government approved their NCR land to a plantation company.

One of them, Esa Jueng from Tinjar, said the community had no clue about any plantation activities there until they actually happened.

He added that the plantation in Tinjar began from way back in 1988.

“We do not know about it. They should inform us. The development is not for us and we have no more land for our own (development),” he told a press conference at the state Suhakam office in Wisma Tun Jugah here yesterday.

Suhakam Sarawak commissioner Dr Madeline Berma, head of office Sophian Osman and Sahabat Alam Malaysia representatives Jok Jau Evong and Shamila Ariffin were among those present.

Esa said “We are defending our rights and whatever development that is taking place there should also benefit the local communities”.

For instance, he said the government should build roads and equip the affected local communities with treated water and electricity supplies.

“Let us develop our own land rather than letting the plantation company come in.”

Another landowner from Bakong, Gasah Tedong, said they had complained several times to the authorities including the district office with regards to the encroachment of their NCR land.

“We have also written to various government agencies but we have not received any reply from them. Why are we going to an NGO now? Because government agencies do not answer us.

“When we make police reports, they (police) say they have no jurisdiction over NCR land matters. But if a plantation company makes police reports (against us setting up barricade), then we get arrested,” he said.

Gasah said the government ought to engage talks with the local communities before permitting any plantation company to conduct development on NCR land.

“Do not just meet the headmen (Tuai Rumah or Ketua Kaum), discuss with the local people also,” he added.

Now that these landowners have lodged a complaint with Suhakam Sarawak, Madeline said her office would look into the matter before bringing it up to the relevant authorities.

“We will engage a lot more (talks) with the affected landowners…we will visit the areas to verify.

“After that we will also prepare a report for the annual Suhakam Report, which has a special section for Sarawak and Sabah,” she said.

Madeline added that those landowners demanded that they be consulted before any development was to take place in their respective areas.

“They want development but the development should benefit not just one party.

“They are not here to say that the government is wrong, they just want the development to benefit more parties in line with the vision of ‘Shared Prosperity’,” she added.