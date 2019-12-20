LBU conducting internal probe into collapse of girders

KUCHING: Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) is conducting a thorough internal investigation into the collapse of the girder beams of the Sungai Miri Bridge in Pujut Section last week.

In a statement issued yesterday, LBU – project delivery partner (PDP) for Pan Borneo Highway – said a meeting was held on Wednesday (Dec 18) with the contractor of Works Package 11 (Sungai Tangap to Pujut Link Road), Konsortium KPE Sdn Bhd and its sub contractors.

It explained the meeting, chaired by LBU head of Construction Management Ir. Ng Chin Meng, was held to find out the causes of the incident.

“Being a responsible Project Delivery Partner, LBU is committed to ensuring that it will not leave any stone unturned in finding the root cause of this unfortunate incident.

“In its investigation, LBU is working closely with the relevant parties, including government agencies Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB),” said the statement,

In the incident which happened on Dec 13, five girder beams suddenly toppled after the beam launching at Span 2 of the Sg. Miri bridge, causing damage to one of the mobile crane’s outrigger and part of the prime mover which was parked next to the mobile crane. Two workers sustained minor injuries and received medical outpatient treatment.

A stop work order had been issued by DOSH pending a full investigation.

Works Minister Baru Bian was recently quoted as saying the Ministry of Works will take necessary action against the party responsible for the incident.

“I take this very seriously and as I have said, if there is any negligence on the part of the company (responsible), we will take the necessary action,” he has said on Dec 14.

Baru was also quoted to have said there could be additional costs incurred and delay caused due to the incident.

According to LBU’s statement, the five-span Sungai Miri Bridge with a length of 151m will connect Miri town to Kuala Baram once it is completed.