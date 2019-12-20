Manhunt for group of men for causing disturbance at Bundusan apartment

KOTA KINABALU: Police are hunting down a group of men for causing disturbance at an apartment in Bundusan, Penampang by burning a restaurant and setting up fire within the premises.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Zaini Jass said police managed to identify one of the suspects believed involved in either cases.

According to police investigation, a restaurant owner had lodged a police report on December 9, after her restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

“CCTV footage shows three men, with their face covered and wearing caps, pour what looks to be petrol at the restaurant before setting it on fire.

“The second incident happened on December 15 around 9.30am, when an unidentified man was believed to have set fire at a staircase at one of the apartments with molotov cocktail.

“Although no one was injured in either of the incident, police investigation revealed the restaurant owner had suffered losses amounting to RM10,000,” he said at a press conference at the state police headquarters in Kepayan yesterday.

Zaini said police were still investigating the motive behind both incidents and if they were connected.

“So far, we have identified one of the suspects and police believe more arrestes will be made soon,” said Zaini.

Zaini also urged the public not to make any assumption until police have completed their investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief.